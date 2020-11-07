Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA" Makes a Glorious Comeback After Joe Biden's Presidential Win

After a tense election season, America is ready to party.

Following Joe Biden's historic Nov. 7 victory in the Presidential race against former former reality-star-turned Commander In Chief Donald Trump, Miley Cyrus' 2009 hit "Party in the USA" once again cracked the iTunes Top 200 chart in the United States, according to Variety. The reason, it seems, is because Biden supporters are using the song to celebrate Biden and future Vice President Kamala Harris' major accomplishment.

The "Midnight Sky" singer, a staunch supporter of the Biden-Harris ticket who even brought the soon-to-be inaugurated VP on her Instagram Live in October, excitedly shared videos of her fans playing the song while sharing their happiness over the results of the highly anticipated election.

On Twitter, Cyrus wrote on a video celebrating Biden and Harris, "Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!"



In other videos retweeted by the star, fans are seen taking the song to the streets. In one video shared by Cyrus on Twitter, a huge crowd in Washington, D.C. gathered with masks on to sing along to the track while carrying anti-Trump and pro-Biden signs.