These Heartwarming Celebrations of Joe Biden's Presidential Win Will Make You Smile

It's a big day for Joe Biden, and it's sparking a lot of joy for the people who voted him into office.
After much uncertainty as votes continued to come in days after the commencement of the election on Nov. 3, the former Vice President surpassed 270 votes in the electoral college on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to NBC News. He unseated businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump as commander in chief and will become the 46th President of the United States when inaugurated in January 2021. With Biden comes running mate and California senator Kamala Harris, who will be the nation's first Black and South Asian American woman vice president in a historic win.
Stars who have long supported Biden's run for office, like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, John Legend and Viola Davis, celebrated the big win on social media. Fans alike were thrilled to see Biden step into the role after four years of controversy under the former reality star. Here are some of the most heartwarming posts about Biden and Harris' major achievement.
Twitter user Alex Mangini uploaded a video from New York City on Saturday morning. His post showed a large group of people gathered around with masks singing along to "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" by Steam.
Sharing a video taken in New York City, which featured people cheering in the streets and from their apartment windows, Adriana Pratt wrote on Twitter, "People on the streets of Manhattan cheer for Joe Biden and the @USPS #Election2020."
Twitter user Natalie Morin took to Twitter to post a video of New York City residents making a lot of noise for Biden's win. She said she "learned the news from the joyful cheers of my neighbors before I even heard from AP."
Feminist author Jessica Valenti posted a video of a New York City celebration on Twitter, sharing, "I've lived in NYC my whole life and I've never seen anything like this."
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins shared a video of a massive gathering in Washington, D.C. on Twitter. "The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden's projected victory is blaring YMCA," she shared. "The song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with."
Instagram user Mike Wilkinson shared a video of people dancing and applauding a USPS worker in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Twitter user Peter Koltak shared a video of a USPS worker in a mail truck dancing along with supporters in the streets of NYC.