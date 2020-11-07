Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Presidential Election: Celebrities React

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

It's official: Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States, NBC News projects.

The former vice president has earned the 270 electoral votes required to win the 2020 election, defeating Donald Trump in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Candidate and rapper Kanye West appeared to have already conceded the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

It's also a historic win for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman, Black person and South Asian American to hold the country's No. 2 position.

Throughout Biden's campaign, superstars Lady Gaga and John Legend were among speakers at his rallies in Pennsylvania—and Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Viola Davis, Beyoncé and several other celebs had endorsed the 77-year-old former senator from Delaware.

After the results were announced, many stars couldn't contain their excitement, toasting to the president-elect and vice president-elect on social media. See what Hollywood had to say about the victory below.