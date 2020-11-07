MSNBC's Rachel Maddow to Miss Presidential Election Coverage After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

For the past week, Rachel Maddow's been a constant presence in the homes of MSNBC viewers. But on Friday night, the host will not be sitting at the news desk.
In a statement shared to Twitter, The Rachel Maddow Show host said that starting tonight she will be off the air after a potential exposure to COVID-19. "Everything happens, all at once," the news anchor said. "I have had a close contact test positive for COVID—I've tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ‘til it's safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk."
She continued, "You will be in good hands tonight with Nicolle [Wallace] and Joy [Reid] and Brian [Williams] and Great and Good Mr. [Steve] Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew. See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us."
The journalist's break from the news desk comes at an admittedly inopportune time. As the 2020 U.S. presidential election wages on, Americans are waiting with bated breath for updates from states that are still counting votes.
According to NBC News, the results are still too close to call, but former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading President Donald Trump.
MSNBC's newscasters have been devoted to informing viewers of every update since Election Day.
Steve Kornacki has become a particular fan favorite, with his map skills impressing the masses. It also helps that he's been on TV for most of the day, only taking breaks for a brief nap before he's at it again. He joked on Twitter, "Forget grabbing sleep, there's still votes coming in in PA. I'm heading back to the studio. In the old days, there was USA Up All Night. Tonight, it'll be MSNBC Up All Night. Come on along for the ride."
Ali Velshi stepped in for Steve on Nov. 4, telling the news team that their associate was catching up on some much-needed Zzz's. "We have removed him forcibly from the building," Ali quipped. "He's in a room with a pillow, blankets and warm milk."
Though Rachel is now unable to do what she does best, viewers are left in good hands.
(E! and MSNBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)