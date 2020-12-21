Personalized Jewelry: The Perfect Thoughtful Holiday Gift

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you want to show you've put thought into your gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season, we say opt for personalized jewelry. This gift they'll wear daily can depict their initials, star sign or whatever else is meaningful to them.
Below, our favorite personalized jewelry finds from Gorjana, Nordstrom and more at a variety of price points. Whether a necklace or ring, this gift idea is guaranteed to make them feel special.
Petite Initial Diamond Pavé Ring in 18 Karat Yellow Gold
They will wear this yellow gold initial ring for years to come. Pick either their initial or the initial of someone close to them.
Envelope Fortune Locket
It doesn't get cuter than this. You can personalize a fortune to place in this letter locket. You can also wear the fortune face out on the other side of the locket.
Mini Mini Jewels Diamond Accented Dog Tag Initial Pendant Necklace
Celebs are obsessed with this dog tag initial pendant. It's been spotted on Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis and more A-listers.
Initial Tile Pendant Necklace
This delicate initial tile pendant necklace is made of 14 karat solid gold. It's crafted in Vicenza, Italy and looks timeless and beautiful.
Bespoke Signet Ring
This understated 18 karat gold-vermeil ring is stunning when you have an initial or a favorite number engraved on it. How special!
Zodiac I.D Bracelets
These handmade, brass zodiac I.D. bracelets are super chic. Each comes with a personality zodiac card so they know what their sign means.
Ryan Porter Initial Chain Bracelet
Gift them this delicate chain 14 karat gold-fill bracelet with an initial inspired by typewriter keys. They can wear it alone or stack it with their other bracelets.
March Pisces Charm Necklace Set In Gold
No matter their zodiac sign, there's a birthstone necklace for them at Kendra Scott. These necklaces are available in gold or silver.
Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace
Pick an initial to go on this simple, pretty 12 karat gold-plated necklace. The other side is engraved with "one in a million."
Delicate Monogram Necklace
Check out this unique take on a monogram necklace. Just pick their first or last initial.
Amour Engravable 14 Karat Gold Vermeil Hera Necklace
You can pick up to eight characters to engrave this necklace for free. Right now you can use the code to get 15% off using the code CUSTOM15.
Astrology Coin Necklace
How pretty are these 18 karat gold-plated brass necklaces that depict the zodiac constellations? They're simple enough to wear everyday and make for a beautiful gift.
Scalloped Disc Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Necklace
Pick from several different fonts to get letters or numbers engraved on the disk of this stunning necklace.
Up next, holiday gifts for her 2020. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!