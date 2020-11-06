Tom Holland’s First Spider-Man 3 Set Photo Is Peak 2020

Spider-Man is back to protect the people of Earth...from COVID-19.
Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2019 sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's film franchise, and recently landed in Atlanta to film the anticipated movie. On Friday Nov. 6, the 24-year-old actor posted on his page a photo of himself standing on an indoor film set while wearing his superhero costume—as well as a white respirator mask over his red, black and white Spidey one.
He wrote, "Wear a mask, I'm wearing two..." The picture, which shows his character crouched down in a fighting pose, was also posted on the movie's official Instagram.
In late October, the British star shared on his Instagram Story a selfie video of himself wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and a fabric face mask, saying, "Okay, so we just landed in Atlanta and it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!"
The movie, whose official title has not yet been announced, stars some familiar faces. Zendaya and Marisa Tomei return as MJ and May Parker, respectively, while Avengers and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role of Doctor Strange.
Jamie Foxx will play Electro in Spider-Man 3. He debuted the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as Spidey.
Jacob Batalon will also reprise his role of Ned Leeds, Parker's best friend. The actor recently shared on his Instagram Story a photo of himself wearing his character's wig, which also showcased his dramatic weight loss.
Spider-Man 3 was originally supposed to be released in July 2021 but its premiere was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.