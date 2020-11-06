Al RokerSean ConneryPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things Are Here: A Breakdown of Her $11,608 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop our favorite finds from her list on Amazon!

By Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Nov 06, 2020 7:47 PMTags
Oprah WinfreyLife/StyleShoppingCelebritiesShop BeautyShopShop FashionShop Home
E-comm: Oprah's Favorite Things 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

If you've been wanting to shop more Black-owned businesses, Oprah Winfrey has you covered with her Favorite Things 2020 list. Most of her picks this year come from Black-owned or -led businesses in the categories of tech gifts, gifts for foodies, cozy gifts, for the family, for the home, for the kitchen, stylish gems, beauty gifts and for pets.

Below, our favorite finds from each category, plus scroll to the end to see the grand total cost of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things.

read
Oprah's 2019 Favorite Things Are Here: A Breakdown of Her $12,000 Holiday Gift Guide

Tech Gifts

Total Items: 2

Total Cost: $4,995

The Original Workout Mirror

This futuristic mirror streams unlimited live and on-demand classes. It lets you choose from over 50 work out types. A year-long subscription is included. 

$1,963
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta

2

Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters in Italy After Nearly a Year

3

Why Lori Loughlin Could Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

Gifts for Foodies 

Total Items: 17

Total Cost: $983-$993

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Unfiltered Raw Honey

Give the sweet gift of honey with these jars from a farm in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. 

$50
Amazon

Cozy Gifts

Total Items: 10

Total Cost: $1,184 

ICONI Women's Seamless High-Waisted Legging

There's no such thing as too many pairs of leggings, and these are moisture-wicking, plus have a supportive waistband and seamless fit. They're made by a woman and veteran-owned business, plus come in an array of colors.

$45
Amazon

For the Family

Total Items: 9

Total Cost: $478

A Kids Book About Racism by Jelani Memory

The "A Kids Book" series tackles issues like racism, failure, gratitude, depression, money and much more.

$10
Amazon

For the Home

Total Items: 3

Total Cost: $335

Mi Cocina The Log Bag

Hate the uncomfy hassle of carrying logs in from the yard? Just pop them in this bag and you're good to go!

$165
Amazon

For the Kitchen

Total Items: 7

Total Cost: $1,499

Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven XL

Air fryers are a 2020 essential, and this one uses 85% less fat than traditional deep frying. It also has a built-in rotisserie for your meats.

$149
Amazon

Stylish Gems

Total Items: 15

Total Cost: $1,479 

Lands' End Women's Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka with Faux Fur Hood

We love the red hue of this parka that you'll get so much wear out of. It comes in standard, petite, tall and plus sizes, as well as several other colors.

$210
Amazon

Beauty Gifts

Total Items: 7

Total Cost: $510

54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set Tin for Women

These five body butters are made with Ghanaian and Ugandan shea butter and are great for sensitive skin. You can gift them together or apart. 

$80
Amazon

For Pets

Total Items: 2

Total Cost: $135

Pride and Groom—The Non Shedder Box Set

This all-natural dog shampoo and conditioner has a fresh scent and unique cone-shaped dispenser that allows you to work the product into their fur.

$48
Amazon

Total: $11,608

Up next, holiday gifts for her 2020. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Rapper King Von Dead at 26 After Shooting in Atlanta

2

Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters in Italy After Nearly a Year

3

Why Lori Loughlin Could Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

4

Johnny Depp Exits Fantastic Beasts 3 After Losing Libel Case

5

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Fire Back at Critics of Their Relationship