Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things Are Here: A Breakdown of Her $11,608 Holiday Gift Guide

If you've been wanting to shop more Black-owned businesses, Oprah Winfrey has you covered with her Favorite Things 2020 list. Most of her picks this year come from Black-owned or -led businesses in the categories of tech gifts, gifts for foodies, cozy gifts, for the family, for the home, for the kitchen, stylish gems, beauty gifts and for pets.
Below, our favorite finds from each category, plus scroll to the end to see the grand total cost of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things.
Tech Gifts
Total Items: 2
Total Cost: $4,995
The Original Workout Mirror
This futuristic mirror streams unlimited live and on-demand classes. It lets you choose from over 50 work out types. A year-long subscription is included.
Gifts for Foodies
Total Items: 17
Total Cost: $983-$993
Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Unfiltered Raw Honey
Give the sweet gift of honey with these jars from a farm in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
Cozy Gifts
Total Items: 10
Total Cost: $1,184
ICONI Women's Seamless High-Waisted Legging
There's no such thing as too many pairs of leggings, and these are moisture-wicking, plus have a supportive waistband and seamless fit. They're made by a woman and veteran-owned business, plus come in an array of colors.
For the Family
Total Items: 9
Total Cost: $478
A Kids Book About Racism by Jelani Memory
The "A Kids Book" series tackles issues like racism, failure, gratitude, depression, money and much more.
For the Home
Total Items: 3
Total Cost: $335
Mi Cocina The Log Bag
Hate the uncomfy hassle of carrying logs in from the yard? Just pop them in this bag and you're good to go!
For the Kitchen
Total Items: 7
Total Cost: $1,499
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven XL
Air fryers are a 2020 essential, and this one uses 85% less fat than traditional deep frying. It also has a built-in rotisserie for your meats.
Stylish Gems
Total Items: 15
Total Cost: $1,479
Lands' End Women's Expedition Waterproof Down Winter Parka with Faux Fur Hood
We love the red hue of this parka that you'll get so much wear out of. It comes in standard, petite, tall and plus sizes, as well as several other colors.
Beauty Gifts
Total Items: 7
Total Cost: $510
54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set Tin for Women
These five body butters are made with Ghanaian and Ugandan shea butter and are great for sensitive skin. You can gift them together or apart.
For Pets
Total Items: 2
Total Cost: $135
Pride and Groom—The Non Shedder Box Set
This all-natural dog shampoo and conditioner has a fresh scent and unique cone-shaped dispenser that allows you to work the product into their fur.
Total: $11,608
Up next, holiday gifts for her 2020.