RHONY's First Black Cast Member Eboni K. Williams Will "Absolutely" Discuss Race With Co-Stars

Eboni K. Williams is ready to make a splash.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, the new Housewife appeared on Bevelations, a Radio Andy show on SiriusXM, and opened up about joining The Real Housewives of New York City for season 13. During the candid conversation with host Bevy Smith, Eboni revealed how she's approached the topic of race with her co-stars.
As E! readers may recall, back in October, the attorney and podcast host made history by becoming the first Black RHONY cast member. Eboni is joining fellow stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney for season 13.
While Eboni has already become fast friends with season 12's breakout star Leah McSweeney, it seems she was slightly wary about the streetwear designer at first.
"She's lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So, I'm not saying anything to you that I've not said to Leah," Eboni started off. "When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like, 'Black adjacent.' She's adjacent to the culture."
Because of this, Eboni was initially worried that Leah would come on "a little strong" and do "a little bit much." However, since getting to know Leah, Eboni declared that the 38-year-old "does not do too much."
"And I so love that about her. Leah's exactly who she is. She's unapologetic about who she is," the new Housewife continued. "She acknowledges how the culture, our culture, has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her lens. And she pays homage. She's not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah."
In addition to their age similarities, Eboni touted that she and Leah share a "spiritual connection."
She added, "You know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really."
As filming for season 13 comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, Eboni assured Bevy that the topic of race has been "absolutely discussed."
"You know, we're still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it's what you said. It's unavoidable, it's unavoidable," Eboni shared. "I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we're still, I mean, we're still very much in this election. We still don't have an outcome."
While Eboni made it clear she's "not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room," she's open to having civil discourse with her co-stars.
"But listen, I'm also not the preachy type…I'm not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be a professor to white women about Black America," she remarked. "However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy, responsibly and authentically."
As for why she wanted to participate in reality TV, Eboni said she was excited to show the world another side to her.
She stated, "That'd be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don't know my heart. People don't know me as a friend. People don't know me as a lover. And I'm excited to share that, right?"
Although Eboni is "openhearted" with the ladies, she said she refuses to take "bulls--t" or play their games.
Eboni concluded, "When they show me, they want to grow, I'm open and so excited to support them in their growth."
