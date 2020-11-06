The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Fiancé Dale Moss Fire Back at Critics of Their Relationship

Related : "The Bachelorette" Clare Engaged! But, Is It Too Soon?

Clare Crawley has a few words for her haters.

After she got engaged to Dale Moss on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, the couple hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate with their fans. Clare wasn't afraid to put a few critics in their place, either. When one follower bet they wouldn't last three months, for instance, Clare said it was time to "pay up" and noted they'd already reached that mark. And when another social media user allegedly said, "This is brutal," Clare fired back, "Girl, you're on it watching it. So, nobody made you."

While the hairstylist from Sacramento said these trolls were "hating on love," she didn't let it get to her, noting she and her fiancé were "just loving love." The former football player expressed his hope that the naysayers would find love one day, too.

Clare also talked about the criticism she received this season during the Nov. 6 episode of Good Morning America.

"I'd be lying if I said it's been easy because I'm human," the reality star admitted. "The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened and genuinely happened, it just blows my mind in a world right now where there's so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now. Love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. So, it kind of blows me away."