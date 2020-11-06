Liam Payne Claps Back After His Relationship With Son Bear Becomes “Click Bait”

Related : Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Engaged!

Liam Payne is shutting down any speculation about his role as a father.

On Nov. 6, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to respond to an article, published by The Daily Mail, referencing his relationship with 3-year-old son Bear. The article's headline stated that Liam, who shares Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, was taking "time away" from the toddler. The article then references quotes Liam made to Tings, in which he discusses how the coronavirus pandemic lockdown led him to be away from his son for the longest stretch of time since Bear's birth.

"Me and Cheryl decided I should be away for a little bit, it's not unusual for me to be in and out of his life," Liam explained to Ting. "He's a quiet and chill child. He doesn't worry about things too much."

On Instagram, the "Strip That Down" singer hit back at what be believed to be a misleading headline from the publication.

"Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context," he wrote. "I couldn't see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at."