Clare Crawley’s Ex-Fiancé Reacts to Her Engagement to Dale Moss

There are wedding bells in the future for Clare Crawley, but this isn't her first rodeo.
The Bachelorette star just got engaged to contestant Dale Moss after a quick four episodes. However, fans will remember she was previously engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard, although he wasn't mentioned on the recent season 16 premiere. So is there any beef between Clare and Benoit?
The Montreal-based star reacted to the news about Clare and Dale's highly-anticipated engagement, after it was revealed on Thursday's explosive episode.
Benoit wrote on his Instagram Story, "Clare, you deserve all the best!! Sooo happy for you." He tagged both Clare and Dale when congratulating the couple.
The 33-year-old also commented on Clare's proposal pic and reiterated, "You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two."
So there are definitely no hard feelings on his end. Benoit originally met Clare on The Bachelor Winter Games (which aired in 2018), and, after they split, he wished her well at the start of her new journey in March.
Benoit wrote at the time, "Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!!" He added a "good luck" message and told her, "You will be the best."
He also told E! News this spring, "She has always been so nice to me, even after the breakup. We talked on a regular basis and still care a lot about each other."
Of course, now that Clare has found the one, Tayshia Adams has replaced her as the Bachelorette this season. Clare's dramatic exit was teased ahead of time, with host Chris Harrison telling her, "Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette."
He later told the guys that that they were "cheated" because they didn't have an "honest chance" at finding love. That's because Clare admitted that she social media stalked the contestants during quarantine, saying, "I Googled all of the men that were going to be on the season... Took lots of notes."
It all worked out in the end, as she's walking away with the bling and a former NFL athlete. Get all the details on Clare's 4.5-carat diamond Neil Lane ring here.