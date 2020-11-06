All the Details on Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring From Dale Moss

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are ready to ride off into the sunset.

On Thursday night, fans finally saw the much-anticipated plot twist that The Bachelorette producers have been teasing. It turns out Clare was more than ready to hand out her final rose to a contestant, which was obviously Dale.

Though this isn't typically the way things in Bachelor Nation go down during week four, it hardly mattered since Clare found the man she was looking for, albeit far sooner than anyone first predicted.

The couple made things official with a romantic proposal on the grounds of the La Quinta resort, where Dale got down on one knee and asked for Clare's hand in marriage. Her answer? "Yes," of course.

As per usual, Neil Lane supplied the former pro athlete with a stunning engagement ring that features a central radiant cut diamond framed by 2 shield cut diamonds and further accented with 145 smaller round cut diamonds. The approximate total weight of all the diamonds is 4.5 carats. What's more is Neil Lane himself designed and signed the piece of jewelry.