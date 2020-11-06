How Superstore Wrote Off America Ferrera and Amy (But Not Jonah)

Well that was a bigger bummer than we expected it to be.

America Ferrera's final episode of Superstore was not exactly the send-off we were all hoping for, even if it did cover all the bases. Amy said her goodbyes, handed the store back to Glenn (Mark McKinney), endured a goodbye party, watched Dina (Lauren Ash) try to find a new best friend, then set about explaining how she was going to end up moving to California for her new job without her boyfriend Jonah (Ben Feldman).

It wasn't exactly surprising that they ended up breaking up, but it was sort of disappointing. We waited years for these two to get together (YEARS) and now their sad, non-mutual breakup happens over the course of one episode?

Basically, Amy realized Jonah was about to propose and she started freaking out, especially as he and all their co-workers made too many references about marriage or about the two of them growing old and dying together. Turns out Jonah was all in but Amy wasn't ready to get married again quite so quickly.