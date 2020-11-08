Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Related : 4 Ways Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Relationships Goals

So many new 'dos, so little time!

Is it just us or does it seem like everyone decided to either eat or dye their anxious feelings away this week? Sure, some celebs showed off new hairstyles for their upcoming roles, but others just seemed like they were in need of a distraction. To this we say: SAME.

Not only did Joe Manganiello and Elisha Cuthbert debut their new hues on social media this week, but Pete Wentz unveiled his throwback hairstyle that seems to pay homage to an unexpected '90s sports superstar.

Plus, Gayle King took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her health journey after embarking on a five-day fast, even posting a photo of her scale before-and-after the process. And Ciara also opened up about her ongoing postpartum fitness and weight loss goals following the birth of her third child, Win, back in July. In August, the star revealed she planned to lose 48 pounds, so how far along is she three months later?