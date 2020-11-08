Al RokerSean ConneryPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Joe Manganiello's got a bold blue hue while Gayle King updated fans on her health journey following a five-day cleanse.

So many new 'dos, so little time!

Is it just us or does it seem like everyone decided to either eat or dye their anxious feelings away this week? Sure, some celebs showed off new hairstyles for their upcoming roles, but others just seemed like they were in need of a distraction. To this we say: SAME.

Not only did Joe Manganiello and Elisha Cuthbert debut their new hues on social media this week, but Pete Wentz unveiled his throwback hairstyle that seems to pay homage to an unexpected '90s sports superstar.  

Plus, Gayle King took to Instagram to give her followers an update on her health journey after embarking on a five-day fast, even posting a photo of her scale before-and-after the process. And Ciara also opened up about her ongoing postpartum fitness and weight loss goals following the birth of her third child, Win, back in July. In August, the star revealed she planned to lose 48 pounds, so how far along is she three months later?

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Gayle King

Less than two weeks after opening up about her "weight struggle," the CBS This Morning co-host took to social media to catch her followers up on her progress.

"Update! Just completed 5 day soup fast & the results are in!" she wrote on Instagram while stepping onto a scale. "Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE ..praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits, that you VOTE, & that there is PEACE."

According to the scale, Gayle lost seven pounds.

Instagram/Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello

"Time to go to work..."

And by work, the Magic Mike star clearly meant "time to debut my blue mohawk." Manganiello took to Instagram to share his wild new 'do, posting a selfie during his daily workout.

His blue hue seems to be for reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, with Manganiello reprising the role of DC Comics villain Deathstroke. 

Instagram/Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert

New country, new project, new hair.

That seems to be the Happy Endings star's new motto after showing off her darker 'do on social media.

"Irish-countryside-quarantine-movie life," she captioned a selfie on Nov. 5. "A lot going on but at the moment, nothing at all."

Cuthbert dyed her hair for her role in the upcoming horror movie The Cellar, which is set in Ireland. 

Instagram
Olivia Jade

The influencer took to her Instagram to low-key reveal her new pink 'do, showing off her cotton candy-esque hue while catching up on The Bachelorette

"This episode is a little hmm bizarre," she captioned a selfie, with her hair peeking out from underneath her sweatshirt's hood. "i don't understand why she made them strip on their first date."

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli then asked her followers to share their thoughts on Clare Crawley's journey. 

BACKGRID
Pete Wentz

Andre Agassi, is that you?

The Fall Out Boy drummer took a cue—or should we say hue?—from the tennis legend by dyeing his long brunette locks a light blonde color. Wentz was first spotted sporting the throwback look while playing a game of tennis in Los Angeles, using a baseball cap to keep his freshly colored tresses in place.

Agassi memorably rocked a blonde mullet-style during his run as the top-ranked male player in the sport in the '90s.

Instagram/Ciara
Ciara

This mama is "loving the process and progress!"

On Oct. 28, the singer marked her 35th birthday by reflecting on her postpartum weight loss journey on Instagram. She posted a sultry image of herself, writing, "35 & 35 more lbs to go...and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!"

And in a separate post, Ciara expressed gratitude for her health. "35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude," she shared. "A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year. #Birthday."

Back in August, the birthday girl shared she planned to lose 48 pounds after giving birth to her third child. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's [sic] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's."

Since then, the artist has dropped 13 pounds through running and, of course, dancing.

