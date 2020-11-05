Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claims Her Family Didn't Encourage Voting for 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Khloe Kardashian knows the power of a vote.

Like many Americans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has found herself glued to updates surrounding the 2020 United States Presidential Election.

"I haven't slept, not for a minute!!" she shared through Twitter on Nov. 4. "Anxiety on a 10 10 10."

After seeing Khloe's message, one follower replied claiming the Good American designer and her family weren't being vocal leading up to Decision Day. "Not being funny," the user wrote, "but you Ana your family are huge influencers and I haven't seen any of you try and push the vote!"

Khloe, however, disagreed. "My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms," she replied. "We have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."