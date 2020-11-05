Celeb Halloween CostumesSean ConneryKhloe K COVID-19People's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

The New Starbucks Holiday Cup Is Here: How Does It Stack Up To Previous Years?

2020's offerings include four different designs and feature the company's "Carry the Merry" theme to sip your seasonal beverage of choice from this holiday season.

How quickly do we grow accustomed to wonders.

OK, Legendary film critic Roger Ebert may have wrote that in his 1999 review of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but we like to apply that sentence to every day joys and experiences we often take for granted...especially in 2020. If you can't enjoy the little things, you're probably going to take the big ones for granted. 

That's why we're excited to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to here that it is officially holiday cup season at Starbucks. Yes, those signature red cups of happiness are officially available on Friday, Nov. 6.

As part of its annual tradition, Starbucks has altered the design of the iconic caffeine chalices yet again, with 2020's offerings including Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap. This year's theme—"Carry the Merry"—will also be written on two of the samplings.

 "Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy," Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks, said in a press release, adding that he wanted customers' orders to be a "brief moment that they can look forward to."

Mission accomplished. 

And to properly kick off the season (and equip with you the best accessory for your selfies), Starbucks is offering a free collectible red holiday cup to any customer who orders one of the seasonal holiday beverages on Nov. 6 at participating stores in the U.S.

Starbucks

We unabashedly look forward to seeing the designs of the holiday cups each season and comparing them to the styles of yore. 

So put on your favorite Christmas song, grab your seasonal beverage of choice and take a stroll down memory lane to see all of Starbucks' holiday cup designs over the years...

Starbucks
2019

More was definitely more in '19, with the four cups featuring polka dots, merry dance, merry stripes and candy cane stripes. In a statement, the company explained the trendy design ansd bright colors are meant to "evoke mini moments of joy for our customers and partners—it's fun, festive and uniquely Starbucks."

Starbucks
2018

Sbux debuted four designs for their seasonal cups, generating mostly positive feedback, with the offerings paying homage to previous design elements but with a twist, using vintage colors and patterns. This was also the first year the company introduced the reusable holiday cup, with customers getting 50 cents off their grande holiday drink if they brought it back through the holiday season.

Starbucks
2017

It was all about customer customization, with Starbucks announcing that year's holiday cup was "intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations. We love the idea of everyone making this year's cup their own."

Starbucks
2016

Forget the 12 days of Christmas, it was the 13 cups of Starbucks' holiday season this year, with the designs being created by customers. Designs, including holiday lights, snowflakes, trees and more, were taken from contestants from six countries.

Starbucks
2016's Unity Cup

OK, so this technically wasn't a holiday cup BUT it caused a bit of a stir online when, following 2015's cup-related controversy (more to come on that!), Starbucks first unveiled this GREEN mosaic design, featuring over 100 figures intertwined, including a barista, coffee farmer and friends, to name a few. 

But Starbucks announced it was a limited edition Unity Cup, with CEO Howard Schultz explaining, "The green cup and the design represent the connections Starbucks has as a community with its partners (employees) and customers. During a divisive time in our country, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other."

Sbux soon released the actual holiday cup for the season, which—phew!—was red. And all was calm caffeinated, all was bright.

Starbucks
2015

Oh, the controversial red cup. After the minimalist design was unveiled (Well, as minimalist as a bright red ombre paper cup can be), social media went wild, accusing the retailer of stripping all signs of Christmas from the annual offering. #MerryChristamasStarbucks" trended on Facebook after an Arizona pastor posted a video rant about the lack of Christmas on his cup that was viewed over 11 million times.

"In response to the video, our core values as a company is to create a culture of belonging, inclusion and diversity," Starbucks said in a statement at the time. "Each year during the holidays we aim to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world."

Starbucks
2014

Simple and classic, this red cup featured brush-stroke trees and snowflakes. 

 

Starbucks
2013

These red cups were all about the hardware a.k.a. ornaments.

Starbucks
2012

We always feel like somebody's watching us...and it's because there is a giant snowman winking at us as we down a Trenta Gingerbread Latte. Pretty sure that's how the song goes!

Starbucks
2011

Each cup featured warm and fuzzy sentiments as well as carolers, animals and showmen. (Also, this was the year the Skinny Peppermint Mocha, may it now rest in peace, was introduced.)

Starbucks
2010

Because everyone loves carolers (as long as they are not actually singing awkwardly in front of you on your porch), the new decade's fist designs kicked off with people singing and their lyrics.

Starbucks
2009

This red cup highlighted classic holiday buzz-words like "hope" and "wish" and other ooey-gooey words that are likely stenciled all over your mom's Christmas tchotchkes.

flickr.com/photos/martincron/
2008

We love the subtle illustration making the Starbucks logo an ornament. Chic. 

Starbucks
2007

Dashing through the snow, in a one-horse open sleigh, through the traffic we go to get our hands on our eggnog latte! "Pass the cheer," was the theme of 2007's red cup season, with the coffee sleeves featuring that slogan with a cheery blue and snow flake-filled backdrop.

flickr.com/photos/martincron/
2006

Business on top, party on the bottom, with the bottom of the 2006 red cup featuring holiday shoppers and ice skaters for a festive trim.

flickr.com/photos/crankydragon
2005

"It only happens once a year." And to think people looked forward to the roll-out of these disposal coffee chalices this much pre-social media and the dawn of the red cup selfie.

