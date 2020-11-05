Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Movie Don't Worry Darling Halted Due to Positive Coronavirus Test

There's something to worry about on the set of Don't Worry Darling.
The Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller has been forced to temporarily halt production after an unidentified team member tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline first confirmed on Nov. 4. The positive test came as a result of required routine testing for all production employees.
Wilde, who also stars in the film, was photographed on set in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 wearing a face shield alongside Dita Von Teese, who donned a face mask.
The movie, which centers on a 1950s housewife, features Florence Pugh in the lead role, as well as Harry Styles as her husband, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and KiKi Layne.
The Booksmart director posted about her latest project back in October with a photo of a blank Don't Worry Darling film slate. "Blank slate. Full heart," she wrote. "Let's do the damn thing, @libatique. #pressureisaprivilege."
Don't Worry Darling is not the first Hollywood production to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In September, Robert Pattinson, who is playing the titular role in Matt Reeves' The Batman, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Production was temporarily paused as a result, but by October, the cast—including the actor—was seen back in action on set.
Just days ago on Nov. 3, E! News learned that season two of Bravo's Family Karma halted filming after someone part of production tested positive for COVID-19. According to a source, production will be paused for two weeks, per the standard safety protocol.