The Masked Singer Unmasks the Squiggly Monster

And then there were 10.

The Masked Singer just unmasked its sixth season four singer, closing out the group playoffs with one former Full House dad. Bob Saget was revealed to be the Squiggly Monster, making a whole lot of sense out of those clues calling him both a "father figure and a scoundrel." Danny Tanner is a hell of a father figure, but Saget's known for his not-so-PG comedy IRL.

He also didn't fool everybody. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke had both guessed Saget as their first impression guess, while Ken Jeong guessed Fabio and Nicole Scherzinger went with "one of the Ying Yang Twins." Guest panelist Wayne Brady agreed with the Saget guess, and of course he was correct.

After his unmasking, Saget revealed that Jeong had been texting him, asking if he wanted to come by the show. Saget had to pretend he was too busy, but the two comedians got to share a moment on stage.

"You can tell when someone is special and someone is funny and someone is a comedian at heart," Saget said of Jeong. "Not only that, but you were a doctor and you gave me a free exam. I want to thank you."