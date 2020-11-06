Celeb Halloween CostumesSean ConneryKhloe K COVID-19People's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Shop Kohl's Early Black Friday Deals

Save big on toys, clothing and more through Nov. 10!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 06, 2020 6:00 AMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopShop Sales
Ecomm, Kohl's Early Black Friday DealsGpointstudio

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Black Friday is already here at Kohl's with new deals each day through Nov. 10. You can also enjoy a special 20% off offer and the ability to earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases on Nov. 6, plus $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases from Nov. 7 to 10.  

Ahead, check out what's on sale and when!

read
Holiday Gifts for the Beauty Lover 2020

Nov. 6

  • 30% off select LEGO toys 
  • $29.99 and under athletic shoes for the family 

Nov. 7

  • 50% off select toys 

Nov. 9

  • $119.99 Nuwave Brio 14-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven with Temperature Probe (regularly $199.99) 
  • $19.99 Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Throw (regularly $49.99) 
  • $7.99 LC Lauren Conrad Organic Cotton Bath Towel (regularly $11.99 to $17.99) 

Nov. 10

  • 40% off select Simply Vera Vera Wang sleep products 

Up next, Bearaby's limited edition velvet napper weighted blanket is back! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

How Mom Wrote Off Anna Faris

2

Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

3

All the Details on Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Engagement Ring

4
Exclusive

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Break Up After 21 Years

5

Terry Bradshaw Celebrates His 72nd B-Day on The Bradshaw Bunch