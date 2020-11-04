How Garrett Hedlund's DUI Arrest Impacted His Relationship With Pregnant Emma Roberts

Related : Emma Roberts Is Pregnant With First Child

Garrett Hedlund is on the up and up after seeking treatment for alcohol abuse earlier this year.

The Country Strong actor was arrested for a DUI in January and arraigned the following month at a Los Angeles courthouse, where a judge ordered that he seek counseling. His rep confirms to E! News, "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place."

In recent months, it was revealed Garrett and actress Emma Roberts are expecting their first child together and a source says they are "doing well" following his run in with police.

The insider explains that the actor's DUI arrest "wasn't something that actually threatened a split between them," adding that "Emma is committed when she's with someone and they are both conscious that it will take work."

Neither Garrett or Emma have discussed their relationship at length, but it's clear they're excited to start a family together.