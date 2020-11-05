KUWTK Sneak Peek: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Aren't Speaking a Month After Their Shocking Fight

Related : Kendall Jenner Hasn't Spoken to Kylie in a Month Since Fight

Time to move on?

In this clip from Thursday, Nov. 5's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner reveals she still hasn't spoken to sister Kylie Jenner following their Palm Springs fight. Yet, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Kendall's loved ones encourage the supermodel to make amends with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

"I've never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare," Kendall shares with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "It's been almost what?"

Khloe responds, "It's been about a month."

In a confessional, Kendall sounds off on her "pretty big fight" with Kylie.

"It's been a really long time and I haven't heard from her," the 25-year-old E! star notes. "It's really weird, we've never gone this long without speaking."

As the conversation continues, Khloe reveals that she texted Kylie and got an unexpected response.

"I did send her a text and I did say, 'So, how long are you not gonna speak to Kendall for?'" the Good American boss states. "And she kind of snapped at me."