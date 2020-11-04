The Real World's Paula Meronek Celebrates 7 Years of Sobriety

Paula Meronek has a big reason to celebrate this week.

The Real World: Key West star took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to mark a major milestone in her personal health: The former MTV reality star is seven years sober.

"2556 days," she shared with her followers before posting a message that read, "Keep calm because 7 years sober is sexy as hell."

Paula immediately received well wishes from friends and her extended MTV family, including Derrick Kosinski, Camila Nakagawa and Johanna Botta. "So proud of you my friend," Johanna shared in the comments section. "I always knew you were amazing but now I'm in true awe."

Fans first met Paula on The Real World back in 2006. She would later appear on several variations of The Challenge where she ended up winning two seasons of the "Rivals" edition.

After stepping away from the spotlight, Paula married Jack Beckert in 2014 and now has three children.