Tori Spelling Praises Brian Austin Green's Parenting Amid Megan Fox Feud

Twenty years later, Donna Martin still has David Silver's back.
Tori Spelling praised her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green's real-life parenting skills in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 4. She made her comments three days after the actor, 47, who played her partner on the hit '90s show, angered his estranged wife Megan Fox by posting a photo of him with one of their three sons.
Spelling posted a selfie of her, Green and fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth, 48, and reminisced about filming the original show with them. Along with other members of the original cast, the three had reunited last year for a short-lived reboot mockumentary series, BH90210.
"We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers," Spelling, 47, wrote. "Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other's faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other's sentences and still do. Bri would 'pull my pigtails' on set and till this day can still 'push my buttons' in the best of ways bc he knows me so well."
"We were just kids," Spelling continued. "But, standing by these two for decades I've watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know. Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!"
In her post, Spelling did not directly comment on Green and Fox's feud.
On Sunday, Fox slammed the actor on Instagram after he shared a photo showing him with their youngest son, Journey, 4, celebrating Halloween. The actress, who co-parents their three sons, accused him of "feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother," while showcasing himself as "the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."
Hours after Fox's public criticism, Green deleted the photo and replaced it with a cropped version that did not show their son.
Under his original post, Fox had commented, "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"
A source later told E! News that the actress is "incredibly frustrated that he's trying to make her look like a bad mom and decided to call him out on it. She especially hates that he's using the kids to try and get back at her." The source added, "She feels like he crossed a line and that something needed to be said publicly so that maybe he will think about what he's doing."
Green has not commented publicly on Fox's remarks.
Meanwhile, the actor's other ex, Vanessa Marcil—with whom he shares an 18-year-old son, published a cryptic Instagram post after Fox made her comments.
"Like I said….," she wrote, "The Truth always comes out in the end…."
Marcil added, "#ImWithYouSister."