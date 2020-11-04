Tamar Braxton's Sisters Towanda & Trina Open Up About Her Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton recently gave her first interview since she tried to take her own life this summer, and now, her sisters Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton are updating fans on how she's doing and where they stand as a family.
"We have been in contact with Tamar," Towanda told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Nov. 4's Daily Pop. "We have actually seen her. I guess it was about three or four weeks ago. We saw her while we were in L.A."
Towanda then referenced Tamar's aforementioned interview on The Tamron Hall Show, in which the 43-year-old reality star noted that she's "good now," though for her, the current definition of "good" is just "better than yesterday."
"She has good days and she has not-so-good days, but we just keep praying and lifting her up and supporting her in the way we that she wants us to support her," Towanda added.
As E! previously reported, in mid-July, Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso found her unconscious in the Los Angeles hotel room where they had been staying. He then called 911 and she was hospitalized. After regaining consciousness and receiving treatment, Tamar was later transferred to a mental health facility.
In the same interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Tamar revealed that she had actually contemplated suicide long before she acted on it.
However, Towanda and Trina didn't see it coming.
"I don't think that anyone ever anticipated that it would go this far," Towanda said. "But I will say that there have been moments that she said she was unhappy and she was sad."
Towanda continued, "I think that now it's making all of us—not just with the Tamar situation—but all of us as a whole to pay attention to our strong friends, to make sure we check up on them and make sure they're okay. Because although they're walking around with a smile on their face doesn't mean that they have it all together."
Prior to last week's interview, Tamar had previously opened up about the suicide attempt and her mental health struggles on social media.
In one particular post, Tamar described feeling "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid" as a reality star. She appeared, alongside her sisters, on Braxton Family Values from 2011 to 2019, and was initially set to star in a new WE show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.
However, as she captioned the Instagram post in July, "I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."
"There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person," she continued. "Who I was, begun [sic] to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."
WE tv said in a statement in response, "Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."
A new season of Braxton Family Values is set to premiere Thursday, Nov. 5, and after Towanda and Trina described what's to come in the new episodes, Justin asked for their thoughts on what Tamar said about the reality show.
"I would say that everyone has their own experience and if that's hers and if that's her truth, she should be able to speak it," Trina responded. "I personally didn't have that same experience, but if it's real for her, it's real for her."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip.