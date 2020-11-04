Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Officially Begins Life Sentences in Prison

The Golden State Killer's life in prison has begun.
Less than three months since he was sentenced in August, Joseph DeAngelo, 74, was taken to North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the New York Post reported. There, officials will decide the prison where he will permanently serve his sentence, per the Post.
On Aug. 21, Judge Michael Bowman sentenced DeAngelo, a former police officer, to 11 life terms without the possibility of parole to be served consecutively, plus 15 life terms and eight years. Judge Bowman said, "Mr. DeAngelo will spend the rest of his natural life and ultimately meet his death confined behind the walls of a state penitentiary."
In June, DeAngelo, who was identified and arrested in 2018—32 years after he murdered his last victim—pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 additional felony counts of kidnapping to commit robbery dating back to the 1970s and 1980s in California.
DeAngelo also admitted to uncharged crimes, including attempted murder, kidnapping to commit robbery, rape, robbery, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment, as part of a plea agreement to not inflict the death penalty.
At his sentencing, DeAngelo briefly addressed the room, stating, "I've listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I am really sorry to everyone I've hurt. Thank you, your honor."
Before his sentence was announced, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was among the people who addressed the court during the hearing. "For the last three days," he said, "we heard about the 13 lives that were cut short in murder. We heard of the memories that were never made. We heard of the dozens and dozens of sexual assault victims who had to go through that depraved act while some of their husbands watched, which is beyond comprehension."
"As he was destroying your lives," Spitzer continued, "he got to be on his boat, blow out birthday candles, hold his granddaughter, but all the time in the back of his mind, he knew, he knew—we would get him."