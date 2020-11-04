Meghan McCain Reflects on First Election Day Without Dad John McCain in Heartfelt Message

Related : Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Baby Girl

Meghan McCain is feeling "overwhelmed with nostalgia" amid the 2020 presidential election.

As votes continue to be counted, The View co-host is reflecting on her first major election without her father, late U.S. Senator John McCain, who passed away in 2018 after battling brain cancer. Taking to Twitter, Meghan, who welcomed her first child—daughter Liberty—with husband Ben Domenech in September, wrote, "My first Election Day without my dad is my first with my daughter Liberty. Feeling overwhelmed w nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life."

"I love Election Day, always will," the 36-year-old continued. "Don't let ugly fleeting politics remove what's beautiful about our democratic process."

Meghan's mom, Cindy McCain, also paid tribute to husband John on social media amid the election. "This is my first election without my husband and I ⁦⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ and I miss him so much," she wrote on Twitter. "Please honor his legacy by voting today."