Gayle King Documents Her Weight Loss Journey Ahead of Election Night Coverage

Gayle King is updating fans on her health journey.

Less than two weeks after opening up about her "weight struggle," the CBS This Morning co-host took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and revealed where she stands.

"Update! Just completed 5 day soup fast & the results are in!" she wrote on Instagram while stepping onto a scale. "Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE ..praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits, that you VOTE, & that there is PEACE."

According to the scale, Gayle lost seven pounds. And while the journalist deserves credit for her openness, the 65-year-old had one request for her followers.

"Ps plz withhold all negative comments about my jacked up feet," she wrote. "I'm well aware they are a hot mess but not yet comfortable in a covid environment going to nail salon... bigger issues to worry about."