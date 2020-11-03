Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Take Son James to Vote for the First Time

There's a first time for everything—including voting!

On Election Day, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were photographed taking their 18-year-old son James to vote for his very first time. All three family members were pictured heading to their polling place in New York City and were later spotted wearing "I voted" stickers upon exiting the building.

While the trio wore face masks amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the Sex and the City style icon used fashion to demonstrate her political support. Parker also showed her enthusiasm for voting by posting pictures of herself jumping up with her arms raised in the air on Instagram.

It was only last week that Parker and Broderick's son turned 18. The star, who played Carrie Bradshaw, marked the major milestone by sharing a few rare photos of James on Instagram with a special tribute.

"October 28th, 2020 My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old," she wrote. "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama."