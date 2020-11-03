Watch Leslie Odom Jr. Encourage Voters with This Touching Hamilton Ballad

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

History has its eyes on you.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. turned the power ballad "Wait for It" from the Broadway musical into a rallying cry for voters.

On Nov. 2, Leslie—who played Senator Aaron Burr in the award-winning show—joined forces with political platform RepresentUs in a nearly two-minute video montage to explain to Americans why their votes are worth the wait.

"Look, this is pretty clear. Every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard. In this historic election, millions of you have mailed in your ballots or dropped them off. And all of us deserve to be counted," the Tony winner said, as videos of Americans holding up handmade signs stating "Wait For it" played. "These are votes from our grandparents staying safe from COVID, our overseas military sending in their ballots by mail, our neighbors, our friends, nurses, teachers, firefighters."

The 39-year-old singer continued, "This is actually simple. Voting is one of our fundamental rights and counting voting is a foundation of democracy. It may take time, but your vote is worth waiting for. And I'm willing to wait for it."