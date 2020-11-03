Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Final 7

Celeb Halloween CostumesSean ConneryKhloe K COVID-19People's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Dancing With the Stars is more than halfway through the competition and another dancer is on their way home.

Only seven dancers remain on Dancing With the Stars

The ABC reality show just said goodbye to Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko on its first night of double dances, and while the competition is getting tighter, it does feel like some serious frontrunners have emerged.

Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir and Justina Machado are all fighting it out at the top, with Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean just behind them. Skai Jackson was also back at the top this week, though she also landed in the bottom two, which makes sense given how inconsistent her scores have been. 

Nev and Kaitlyn have the most points this season as a whole, but Kaitlyn has struggled the past couple of weeks to hold onto her lead. Unfortunately for her, things are only going to get harder. Now that there's time for a second dance, everybody's gonna have to start learning more second dances. 

Tonight's episode was supposed to feature the first double elimination, but instead it featured the first withdrawal. 

Jeannie Mai was forced to leave the show after her doctor discovered that her sore throat was a lot more serious than anyone first thought. Jeannie was diagnosed with a rare condition called epiglottitis and had to go into emergency surgery on Monday afternoon. She later posted an update on Instagram. 

"I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery," she wrote. "I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days." 

Jeannie wrote that she was "devastated" that her Dancing With the Stars journey had to end this way, but she planned to vote for everyone left in the competition. 

Keep up with all of the remaining dancers below! 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 26 points
Week 7: 30 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points

Total: 201 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 22 points
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points

Total: 192 points out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 27 + 2 points

Total: 189 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 24 points
Week 8: 25 + 3 points

Total: 196 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 18 points 
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 25 + 2 points

Total: 178 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 3 points

Total: 186 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 24 points
Week 7: 27 points 
Week 8: 21 + 2 points

Total: 171 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points
Week 6: 24 points 
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 2 points

Total: 170 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
WITHDRAWN: Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 25 points 
Week 7: 25 points

Total: 153 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 22 points 

Total: 155 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points
Week 6: 21 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

