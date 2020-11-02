Here's What Kris Jenner Thought of the Robert Kardashian Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim

A gift unlike any other.
On Monday, Nov. 2, Kris Jenner sounded off on Kanye West's 40th birthday present for Kim Kardashian. As E! readers may recall, the "Famous" rapper surprised the KKW Beauty boss with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.
While this experience was given as gift to Kim, Kris revealed it was special for the entire Kardashian clan. During an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, Kris praised her son-in-law as "the king of gifts."
"You know, we didn't really know what was happening because it was such a small group, inner circle. Just our family and a few friends," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recalled. "And when we were summoned to this room and said you know, 'Kanye has a gift.'"
As she continued, Kris revealed that she and her children were brought into a dark room and "didn't know what was happening." However, as the hologram began playing, the family was overcome with emotions.
"It started and we just all started to cry. It was just so intense," she added. "I must have watched it 20 times. It was really good. He is the king of gifts and he worked on that for a really long time. So, it was definitely one of the most incredible things I have ever seen. It was really wild."
Following the initial viewing, Kris said it was "very quiet" and that they "were all in tears." Per Kris, the whole family wanted to "see it again and again and again."
"All you could hear was each other crying," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "It was really, really emotional. It was really emotional."
In fact, Kris was so moved by the hologram, she took a moment in her room "to digest that."
She remarked, "It was intense, and it was a beautiful, beautiful moment, so I just wanted to kind of enjoy that."
As for those who criticized the hologram on social media, Kris appeared unbothered.
The mother of six defended, "Listen Andy, we learned a long time ago to have thick skin and you can't really worry about people that are hating all the time and so miserable and feel the need to reach out and say ugly things."
For a closer look at Kim's headline-making 40th birthday, scroll through the images below.
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)