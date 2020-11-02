Here's What Kris Jenner Thought of the Robert Kardashian Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim

Related : Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Late Father

A gift unlike any other.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Kris Jenner sounded off on Kanye West's 40th birthday present for Kim Kardashian. As E! readers may recall, the "Famous" rapper surprised the KKW Beauty boss with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

While this experience was given as gift to Kim, Kris revealed it was special for the entire Kardashian clan. During an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, Kris praised her son-in-law as "the king of gifts."

"You know, we didn't really know what was happening because it was such a small group, inner circle. Just our family and a few friends," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recalled. "And when we were summoned to this room and said you know, 'Kanye has a gift.'"

As she continued, Kris revealed that she and her children were brought into a dark room and "didn't know what was happening." However, as the hologram began playing, the family was overcome with emotions.