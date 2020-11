Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce From Offset Less Than 2 Months After Breakup

Related : Cardi B Back With Offset For This NSFW Reason

What divorce?

Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end their marriage, the Grammy winner, 28, submitted legal documents to dismiss her divorce from the Migos star, E! News confirmed.

Back in September, Cardi filed court docs, obtained by E! News, in which she said her marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

At the time, the mom of 2-year-old old daughter Kulture also asked for child support from Offset, 28, and, according to the docs, hoped the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."

However, just weeks after the filing, the on-again, off-again duo—they secretly wed in Sept. 2017—sparked reconciliation rumors while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas. "They aren't back together but it's just a matter of time," a source told E! News after their PDA-filled weekend. "She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."