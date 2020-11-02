See Anne Hathaway's Purrfect Catwoman "Advice" for Zoë Kravitz

What's more purrfect than Catwoman passing down the gems for the iconic role?
During a virtual interview with Collider, former Catwoman actress Anne Hathaway discussed the advice she's give to the next Selina Kyle, Zoe Kravitz, as she will star in the Matt Reeves-directed film, The Batman.
"You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right?" the Oscar winner asked. "Yeah, she doesn't need my advice."
Anne, who took on the role in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, further explained, "If I had any advice it would be literally don't listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it. All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston's is specific to Nicolas Roeg's, and that's great!" The Witches star even noted the legacy of the equally iconic DC live-action character, The Joker.
"All the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don't think you can get too bogged down with the comparison," the 37-year-old shared. "And especially when you're not the one doing it because your job is to give yours. And I'm so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice."
In October, as comic book fans may recall, the star-studded film—including Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell—began filming again after multiple delays in production this year due to the pandemic.
According to Warner Bros., the highly anticipated film is now slated to premiere March 2022 in comparison to its original June 2021 opening.