Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit Dancing With the Stars

Jeannie Mai is putting her health first as her Dancing With the Stars journey comes to an end.

The 41-year-old co-host of The Real, who was competing on season 29 of the dancing series, has been hospitalized due to an inflammatory condition called epiglottis. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Mai said in a statement on Good Morning America on Monday, Nov. 2. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here."

She added, "I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."

Mai and DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong quickly became fan favorites on the ABC competition show. "Guys, we are devastated by the news that we're gonna have to cut this season short," Armstrong said in a video message on GMA. "But Jeannie's health does come first. Thank you to all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery from Jeannie."