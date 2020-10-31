Sleep Accessories to Swear By For Your Comfiest Night Ever

Eat. Sleep. Nap. Repeat.
If you're anything like us, an interrupted night's sleep is pretty much the norm these days. Stress factors, stimulants (looking at you, Grande mocha latte) and complications are constantly disrupting our days - throw in ‘The Year of COVID', and you have the perfect pre-sleep cocktail for bedtime restlessness.
Sleep is such an important part of our health that we often take for granted, playing a vital part in resting and rejuvenating our bodies. So, how do the senses play a part in a good night's rest? Pat Princi-Jones, Aromatherapy Specialist and Educator for In Essence, indicates that stimulation can either help or hinder us when we hit the pillow for the night.
"Our senses can help to calm the brain, trigger R.E.M. and relieve insomnia," says Princi-Jones. "There is mounting evidence to suggest that inhaling lavender oil can boost GABA levels (the brain's relaxing neurotransmitter), which is consistent with its reputation for regulating anxiety."
While anxiety, stress and various other environmental factors can derail our plans for a restful evening, there are some ways in which to combat the negative effects and set up a soothing slumber. Enter: The 4-Step Bedtime Ritual. Established by Princi-Jones and cited in her book, 'A Scented Life', this calming process can either be followed step-by-step, or broken up into micro-moments depending on time and accessibility:
Step 1 – The Wind Down: Create a relaxing atmosphere by diffusing oils that are comforting and gently uplifting. Go about your evening routine as usual, moving through the scents while completing the last tasks of the day. Princi-Jones recommends diffusing 2 drops of Geranium, Mandarin and Sweet Orange as a beautiful wind-down mix.
Step 2 – Prep the Bedroom: Before hitting the hay, prepare the bedroom at least one hour before for maximum results. Diffuse a blend of Princi-Jones' beginner universal sleep blend of 2 drops of Lavender, Roman Chamomile and Mandarin if on hand, or the ie: Sleep Blend as an alternate. Keep the door closed to contain particles released into the air.
Step 3 – Soak The Day Away: Aromatherapy oils are great used in baths too! Add another layer to your sleep ritual by releasing 1 drop of Sandalwood, Vetiver and Bergamot into 15mL of jojoba oil. Slick up and apply generously to the limbs before immersing yourself in a soothing bathtub soak. If you don't have a bathtub, try a gentle massage with the same blend.
Step 4 – Keep Sleeping: Prone to a mid-night wakeup? Find it hard to lull yourself back to sleep? A bedside roll-on is the answer. Prepare a vial with 2 drops of Sandalwood, Myrrh, Vetiver and Sweet Orange mixed with 20mL of Jojoba oil. Apply this mix behind the ear and neck, on the jawline and temples to get back to sleep quicker.
Establishing a bedtime routine like the one above is the foundation to ensuring consistent rest. "When these steps are used consistently as part of an everyday routine, the brain recognizes that particular aroma as an invitation to sleep," Princi-Jones says.
With any new habit formation however, change doesn't happen overnight; it's important to incorporate it into a routine and use ongoingly for maximum benefits. The aromatherapy specialist reminds us: "Oils are not magic! Your lifestyle must reflect a commitment to better sleep, but essential oils are a great place to begin."
Convinced tonight will be the night for a better snooze? We've rounded up our favourite night-time accessories to have you floating away on Cloud 9. From silky bedwear, to calming scents and oh-so-soft sheets, it's time to wake up to a better you. Read on!
*E! Online provides the above information as topical only. This article does not serve as medical advice. Please consult your local healthcare professional before incorporating new products into your current regime, or if health symptoms persist.
The Emma Original Mattress
Sleep better with a quality foundation that cradles your body from lights out to sunrise. Recently awarded Australia's CHOICE Best Mattress for 2020, this is the Original, and the best mattress-in-a-box.
Designed with advanced zoning to keep you supported in the areas you need it the most, the eco-friendly foam is made from natural materials that help you stay cool all night. While it may come without a choice in density, it's pretty much the Goldilocks of mattresses: not too firm, not too soft…just right.
In Essence 360 Diffuser
Welcome to the future of essential oils. In Essence has challenged the status quo and produced a device that delivers 360 mist dispersion for a total space immersion. Designed with ultrasonic wave technology, it works on the vibration of water rather than heat, making it safe to use in any setting.
Including an ambient light for mood-setting, and soft-touch buttons for easy use, this stylish accessory can be charged and separated from its base for cordless use. Transport it straight to the living room after a tranquil night's sleep.
Swisse The Yawnicorn Bundle
Good sleep isn't the stuff of fairytales, it's in the Yawnicorn Bundle! This tried and tested trio works together to maximise sleep benefits and is easily incorporated into your routine. The pack contains Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium + Sleep Powder, a premium quality formula containing a unique blend of eight nutrients and herbs; the Swisse Argan Revitalising Eye Cream, an ultra-hydrating formula that replenishes and refines the delicate under-eye area; and the Swisse Manuka Honey Detoxifying Clay Mask, a luxurious facial treatment formulated to draw out impurities and toxins.
* Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. If symptoms persist, talk to your healthcare professional. Supplements may only be of assistance if dietary intake is inadequate.
CAW Rose Quartz Crystal Sleep Eyemask
What do you get when you combine the soothing effects of satin with the power of natural crystals? The ultimate good night's rest. Featuring a built-in pocket containing beautiful Rose Quartz crystals -renowned for its healing properties-this treat for the eyes will also block out light, creating a tranquil, darkened environment. Simply place over eye area, inhale and exhale slowly to release tension, and you'll be rewarded with a peacefully quiet mind, blissful sleep and a radiant complexion.
Oil Garden Sleep Assist Essential Oil Blend
Drift off into a deep slumber and incorporate this soothing blend into your 4 Step Sleep Routine. Enjoy the calming oil combination from Byron Bay, containing Sweet Orange, Lavender, Marjoram and German Chamomile. These essential oils that have traditionally been used in aromatherapy to assist with the relief of mild insomnia. Make sleeplessness a thing of the past and wash away nervous tension, stress and mild anxiety with this calming, soothing oil perfect for diffusion.
Midnight Mischief Luxe Personalised Lace Robe
Whether it's a soothing cuppa, last-minute chores or getting up to no good before bed, do it in style in this glamorous lace robe. Get your body in the mood for bed by wrapping this Satin dream around you, exuding major Hollywood glamour vibes with its extra long lace sleeves. The ultimate in luxury, you can even personalise your robe with your name or initials on the back, or discreetly on the sleeve. A great gift for the upcoming holiday season, or snatch one up for yourself!
Paula's Choice Super Hydrate Overnight Mask
The best sleep accessory is one that leaves you looking your best in the morning. Pop this cream-gel mask on for a luxurious bed-time treat, and wake up to a plump, dewy, healthy-looking complexion thanks to its deeply hydrating formula. Soothing plant extracts and a sensitivity-inhibiting peptide work with proven hydrating ingredients like shea butter and glycerin to calm factors in skin that trigger redness and irritation. Slip into some pyjamas, mask up and get comfy!
Damn Gina Damn Good Silk Pillowcase
O M Gina, she's done it again! With less pull on the hair and face, this is one sleep accessory you need in your life. Made from 100% mulberry silk that feels so soft to snooze on, this little beauty will ensure you glide across the pillow when moving around during your natural sleep pattern. In 7 gorgeous colours to choose from, we say treat yo'self to the gift of a good night's rest.
Tanzee Tan Sheet Protector
If you're a fan of self-tanning but your bed sheets are not so keen on it, try this ingenious solution. Like a cocoon for your tan, this smooth, soft protector is made from High-quality Microfiber Art Silk and is 100% Vegan. It comes in two sizes for various bed sizes, and even has built in pillow protectors to shield your pillow cases. Relax and sleep easy knowing you'll wake up with stain-free sheets, and a streak-free glow.
LED Night Light Projector
Hit the lights and watch the universe unfold within your own bedroom with this clever little device. This night projector has three projection lenses: water wave with 3 colors, moon and starry sky, which can be turned on together or separately. It also has 6 colour settings to mix up and match with your mood. Depending on the desired effect, this light can be placed on three separate angles for a closer cluster, or wide-spread display. So very magical.
