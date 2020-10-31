Sleep Accessories to Swear By For Your Comfiest Night Ever

While anxiety, stress and various other environmental factors can derail our plans for a restful evening, there are some ways in which to combat the negative effects and set up a soothing slumber. Enter: The 4-Step Bedtime Ritual. Established by Princi-Jones and cited in her book, 'A Scented Life', this calming process can either be followed step-by-step, or broken up into micro-moments depending on time and accessibility:

Step 1 – The Wind Down: Create a relaxing atmosphere by diffusing oils that are comforting and gently uplifting. Go about your evening routine as usual, moving through the scents while completing the last tasks of the day. Princi-Jones recommends diffusing 2 drops of Geranium, Mandarin and Sweet Orange as a beautiful wind-down mix.

Step 2 – Prep the Bedroom: Before hitting the hay, prepare the bedroom at least one hour before for maximum results. Diffuse a blend of Princi-Jones' beginner universal sleep blend of 2 drops of Lavender, Roman Chamomile and Mandarin if on hand, or the ie: Sleep Blend as an alternate. Keep the door closed to contain particles released into the air.

Step 3 – Soak The Day Away: Aromatherapy oils are great used in baths too! Add another layer to your sleep ritual by releasing 1 drop of Sandalwood, Vetiver and Bergamot into 15mL of jojoba oil. Slick up and apply generously to the limbs before immersing yourself in a soothing bathtub soak. If you don't have a bathtub, try a gentle massage with the same blend.

Step 4 – Keep Sleeping: Prone to a mid-night wakeup? Find it hard to lull yourself back to sleep? A bedside roll-on is the answer. Prepare a vial with 2 drops of Sandalwood, Myrrh, Vetiver and Sweet Orange mixed with 20mL of Jojoba oil. Apply this mix behind the ear and neck, on the jawline and temples to get back to sleep quicker.