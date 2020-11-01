Courteney Cox Pays Homage to Her Scream 3 Hairstyle for Halloween… Again

Related : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

Many people have pondered the question, "Should I get bangs?" Courteney Cox's hair in 2000's Scream 3 may shut the thought down immediately. The super-short bangs worn by Courteney's sleuthing reporter character Gale Weathers were definitely a sign of the times, and while tiny sunglasses may have come back in style, this 'do is probably best left in the past. At least, that's how the Friends star seemingly feels about Gale's signature look!

On Oct. 31, Courteney posted an Instagram pic of Scream villain Ghostface going for her hair with the scissors.

"Not the bangs!" Courteney exclaimed in the caption.

This isn't the first time the former Monica Geller has posed in her Scream hair. Last Halloween, she revisited those tiny bangs again in an Instagram video, where Ghostface popped up after Courteney cut her own bangs. (Fortunately, it appears the hair she cut was a wig.)

Courteney's ex-husband David Arquette, who she met when they starred together in the first Scream film in 1996, took credit for the look in the comments section of the video.