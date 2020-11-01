Khloe K COVID-19Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonGwen & BlakePeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Inside Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party With Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and More

Kendall Jenner went all out for Halloween, which doubled as an early birthday celebration. Get details on the star's lavish party with her famous friends.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 01, 2020 9:14 PMTags
BirthdaysKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebrities

Kendall Jenner is feeling the Scorpio vibes ahead of her birthday.

While the reality TV personality doesn't turn 25 years old until Nov. 3, she enjoyed an early celebration with her nearest and dearest on Halloween night.

The supermodel's guest list was chock-full of celebrities, which a source says included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Sofia RichieWinnie Harlow, Saweetie, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, Devin Booker and many others.

Plus, Kendall's family joined in on the fun, like Kylie Jenner, Kim KardashianScott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and more.

A source tells E! News the birthday girl's party was held at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. with "at least 50 people" in attendance. "Everyone was drinking and dancing on the outdoor terrace. It was a huge dance party," the source shares, adding that "Kendall was the star of the show."

According to the source, the supermodel made it a point to greet everyone and was "having a great time."

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

"All of her friends were taking photos of her, dancing with her and trying to make her feel special for her birthday," the source explains. "She had a huge smile on her face and was in the best mood."

Kendall wasn't the only star to have an unforgettable time. As the source puts it, "Kylie was loving having a night out. At one point, Scott and Kourtney were hanging out with Justin and The Weeknd."

While only a lucky few received an invite to the supermodel's lavish bash, fans shouldn't feel FOMO just yet. Scroll through our gallery below to get more details on Kendall's birthday celebration.

Amber Asaly / @amberasaly
Kendall Jenner

Pamela Anderson is that you?! "'don't call me babe' happy halloween! GO VOTE," Kendall captions her social media post. She dresses up as the Barb Wire star for Halloween and her birthday celebration.

Instagram
Scott Disick, The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner

The Weeknd looks unrecognizable in his Nutty Professor costume. He poses with the Flip It Like Disick star.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner

Dynamic duo. The birthday girl snaps a photo with Kim. Plus, a source tells E! News Kendall's celebration featured custom cocktails that were Halloween-themed. There was even "a special tequila drink" for Kendall.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

"King Cobra," Kylie writes on Instagram, as she gets ready to make a grand entrance at her sister's bash.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

Make a wish! "A huge cake was brought out for Kendall and everyone sang happy birthday," a source shares. "Sliders, chicken skewers, french fries and chocolate chip cookies were brought out."

Instagram
Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith

The "Intentions" singer sits down with Jaden Smith and a mutual friend at the Saturday night party.

Instagram
Scott Disick & The Weeknd

Because these lewks are just too good to not share once more.

Amber Asaly / @amberasaly
Kendall Jenner

A sci-fi fantasy! "OMG U WIN Halloween," Kim comments Kendall's Barb Wire-inspired costume on Instagram. In fact, the KKW Beauty founder previously dressed as the '90s icon, so the compliment makes it even more special.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

Pre-party selfies! However, during the festive party, Kendall and her guests didn't need to solely rely on taking pics on their phones. An insider reveals the celebration included the famous Kardashian photo booth.

Instagram
Winnie Harlow

Channeling the iconic Bride of Frankenstein, Winnie wins Kendall's Halloween-themed party with her costume.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Saweetie

Name a more iconic duo... we'll wait.

Amber Asaly / @amberasaly
Kendall Jenner

According to a second insider, Mindy Weiss planned the supermodel's unforgettable bash.

Trending Stories

1

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before Death, Wife Says

2

YouTuber Tati Westbrook Is Accused of Fraud in Lawsuit

3

Inside Kendall Jenner's Birthday With Justin Bieber and More Stars

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Fridays at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before Death, Wife Says

2

YouTuber Tati Westbrook Is Accused of Fraud in Lawsuit

3

Inside Kendall Jenner's Birthday With Justin Bieber and More Stars

4

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes

5

Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo With Zayn Malik and Their Baby