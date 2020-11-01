See the Special Way Chrissy Teigen Honored Son Jack Following Her Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen quietly revealed a powerful tribute to her and husband John Legend's late son Jack on her Instagram Story.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, the TV host posted multiple photos and videos of herself getting ready for Halloween. In between sharing her candid thoughts from the hairstylist's chair and showing off her Black Swan-inspired costume, Chrissy also posted a photo of her new tattoo. The new ink reads "Jack" along her wrist, and is perpendicular to her tattoo of "John Luna Miles" across her arm. In the photo, Chrissy is holding John's hand.
Chrissy suffered her pregnancy loss in September. She shared the sad news with her followers on social media, writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."
"Jack" was a name that the couple used for their child during pregnancy.
"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack," Chrissy's statement continued. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."
In October, the cookbook author penned an emotional letter on Medium.com in which she further explained the painful pregnancy complications that led to the miscarriage.
"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," the 34-year-old wrote. "Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."