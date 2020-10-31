Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep and More Steal the Show During the Hocus Pocus Reunion

Related : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Let the stars of the Hocus Pocus reunion special bewitch you.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Bette Midler—who portrayed head witch in charge Winifred Sanderson in the 1993 film—hosted the Halloween special In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The virtual ticket sales benefitted Bette's New York Restoration Project, which helps New York grow and maintain green space.

Told in a documentary-style format, the special united Bette with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The stars played Winifred's spooky sisters in the film about witches who attempt to steal the life force of Salem's children one wild Halloween night.

The special didn't just feature Sarah and Kathy, however. Hocus Pocus alums Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones also appeared, as did stars from outside the Hocus Pocus universe. Omri, who played virgin Max in the film, once again lit the Black Flame Candle to conjure up the Sanderson sisters.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, the character played by Cassandra Peterson, was the night's emcee. Stars like Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samantha Diaz, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson also joined the party, with many rocking Halloween costumes for the event. Glenn Close appeared as her 101 Dalmatians character Cruella De Vil, while John Stamos appeared wearing devil horns.