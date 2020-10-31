Heidi Klum Creates a Horror Movie and Proves Once Again She's the Queen of Halloween

Heidi Klum's Halloween may look different this year, but that doesn't mean the model isn't celebrating the spooky holiday in a huge way.
This year, in lieu of Heidi's famous annual Halloween party, the former Project Runway host decided to create her own scary short film on Instagram TV.
The new film, directed by Chris Stott for Sublime to the Ridiculous Productions, is five minutes long, and shows Heidi struggling to find decorations for an epic, safe-at-home family bash. She dresses up her four children Helene, Lou, Johan and Henry as mummies in toilet paper. Unfortunately, when lightning strikes the house, Heidi's kids turn into real mummies that crave her flesh and blood. Even Heidi's husband Tom Kaulitz becomes a monster thanks to Halloween magic!
Heidi transforms into different objects around the house (thanks to the help of makeup artist David Gilmore) in order to camouflage herself from her zombified brood. Sadly, she's not successful, and gets eaten alive on Halloween like a whole bag of fun sized candy bars. Yikes!
"Halloween is different this year, but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home," Heidi wrote on Instagram. "Be safe, be spooky, and spend time with family. #HeidiHalloween2020."
Each year, the world waits to see exactly what Heidi will be for Halloween—and she always pulls out all the stops.
Last year, Heidi dressed up like a gory alien, complete with exposed intestines and brain. In 2018, she and Tom went as Fiona and Shrek, and looked like they had been ripped right from the screen!
While big costume parties are not safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Heidi's many costumes within her short film likely satisfied her itch to transform herself on Halloween.
If her goal was to once again encourage fans to step up their Halloween game, it definitely worked! Check out the video above.