You Said What?! The Most Memorable Celebrity Baby News Leaks

This'll teach a girl to upgrade her mom's phone.
Emma Roberts unwittingly created a tech-savvy monster when she gave her mom, Kelly Cunningham, an iPhone for Mother's Day this year—a gesture that was supposed to make communication easier and bring Cunningham firmly into the 21st century after decades of sticking with her trusty flip phone up until just a few years ago.
"And it was the worst thing I ever did," Roberts lamented on Jimmy Kimmel Live this month.
Oh, because that iPhone made communication easier alright, only between Cunningham and some strangers on Instagram, where she didn't realize that a few thousand followers translates to everyone, ever, when you flat out confirm your daughter's previously unconfirmed pregnancy.
People catch on fast.
Roberts, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, can laugh about it now, but the Scream Queens star was so ticked off when this occurred back in June, having not personally acknowledged what was until then just a report citing an unnamed source, that she blocked her mom on Instagram.
"It was a disaster," the otherwise joyfully pregnant actress told Kimmel. "And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn't get to her. Like, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop."
Mother and daughter have long since patched things up, of course, considering preparing for a baby (and, OMG, a grandbaby!) takes precedent over social media squabbles.
But Roberts can take comfort in knowing that she isn't the first to have her confidence accidentally (though with the best of intentions here) betrayed by a loved one. Many a piece of celebrity baby news has been shared before its time, and we've rounded up the most memorable spillage of the beans:
At least Emma Roberts had the chance to tell the world—from her own lips—that she and Hedlund are having a boy.
Hedlund can always accidentally reveal his name later.