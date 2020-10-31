Do Not Fear These Secrets About The Walking Dead

Hang onto your brains: The Walking Dead has officially been on for 10 years.

Whether it feels as if the AMC horror drama about the ragtag band of fighters born of the zombie apocalypse just started haunting your dreams yesterday—or if you really feel that decade in your creaky bones and increasingly limited capacity for plot twists leading nowhere—there's no question that the show based on Robert Kirkwood's comic book series forever altered the TV landscape.

Akin to what Game of Thrones did for dragons and medieval fantasy, The Walking Dead did for flesh-eating monsters, the show is at its roots a serious character drama about human behavior that just so happened to be unfolding against a hell scape of a United States that's been decimated by the undead. Though at this point it's probably fated to have only the one Golden Globe nomination for best drama series it received in 2011 and one Emmy win for makeup as far as prestige recognition, at its peak the series was one of the most-watched cable series ever and it logged considerable time as millions of viewers' TV obsession.

And despite some plot missteps in recent years (turns out, a double beloved-character bludgeoning isn't for everyone), it still has a chance to go out with a satisfying bang when its 11th and final season premieres next year...and the second half of that 11th season concludes in 2022, because of course.

But what a journey it's been so far.