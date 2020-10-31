Tyler Cameron Says Matt James "Dodged a Bullet" by Not Competing on Clare’s Bachelorette Season

Everyone has an opinion about Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette—and Bachelor Nation insiders are no exception.

Three weeks into season 16, it's apparent that Clare is gung-ho about the possibility of a future with Dale Moss. So much so that it has upset men like Yosef Aborady, who was unapologetic about criticizing her every move before she rightfully sent him home. Thanks to new teasers and an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come (the most dramatic yet!), we know that the Nov. 5 episode is where it'll all go down. We'll finally learn why, exactly, Clare departs from the show and how, exactly, Tayshia Adams will fit in as her replacement.

But before then, some former reality TV stars haven't been shy about Clare's controversial and explosive season. Yep, we're talking about Tyler Cameron, the Bachelorette alum who just so happens to be best friends with the new star of The Bachelor, Matt James.

During an expansive interview with E! News's Erin Lim for The Rundown and BingE! Club, Tyler got real about Clare's season, her choices so far, and what to expect from Matt's turn as Bachelor. When asked whether he thinks Clare is getting a bad edit this season, Tyler kept it somewhat neutral.