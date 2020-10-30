Khloe K COVID-19Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonGwen & BlakePeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Look Back at Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's Teen Mom Milestones Through the Years

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are leaving Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons. Look back on their reality TV journey, from getting married to welcoming three kids together.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are ready to start a new chapter in their lives—this time without the cameras.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Chelsea's dad, Randy Houska, seemingly let it slip that the Teen Mom 2 stars are leaving the show after 10 seasons. He wrote on Twitter, "Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2."

Randy added in another tweet, "What's next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Well, judging by the looks of things, Chelsea has a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

In August, she revealed she's pregnant with her fourth baby. The new addition to the family—a baby girl—will be her third child with husband Cole

Additionally, the mom shared she's launching a home decor line, telling her followers, "Cannot wait to fill our new home with everything we have coming!"

She's named the brand Aubree Says after her eldest daughter Aubree Lind, who she welcomed with ex Adam Lind in 2009. 

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

On top of all of that, Chelsea and Cole are adding the finishing touches to their dream home. In September, the star reflected on their home renovation journey, writing on Instagram, "We took a drive around the property, parked out back....and dang. One of those moments where you really stop and feel grateful."

To see how far Chelsea and Cole have come, check out the gallery below!

Instagram
Newest Addition

World, meet baby Layne! The reality TV star gives birth to baby No. 3 on Aug. 29, which just so happens to be her 27th birthday. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Watson!

Chelsea hosts a fun-filled 1st birthday celebration for her "wild one." 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

The Houska-DeBoer squad wear matching outfits while on a trip to Disneyland. 

Instagram
I Do

Newlyweds alert! Chelsea and Cole celebrate their marriage with an official reception held one year after initially tying the knot in October 2016. 

Instagram
DeBoer Party of Four

The adorable squad coordinates their red, white and blue ensembles during a day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida. 

Instagram
Date Night

Every parent deserves a night off every now and then, so why not attend the Garth Brooks concert with your S.O.?!

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Baby Watson and little Aubree are the cutest brother-sister pair, and their 'rents aren't half bad either!

Instagram
Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Married 1 year tomorrow!" Chelsea captioned this sweet selfie. "I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife."

Instagram
Inseparable

The lovebirds strike a pose in matching sunglasses as they take in the sunshine. 

Instagram
Star Spangled Family

Chelsea and Cole's fam show off their patriotic sides while celebrating the Fourth of July. 

Instagram
Happily Ever After

Mr. and Mrs. Cole DeBoer share a kiss during their first wedding ceremony as daughter Aubree watches on.

Instagram
All Smiles

Oh, the joys of parenthood!

Instagram
Bumpin' Along

"One more DeBoer!" the Teen Mom 2 star shares on Instagram in August. "Coming early 2021."

Calli Rentschler / @bayaraephotography
Think Pink

Chelsea, Cole and their three kids jump for joy during sex reveal of baby no. 4. The reality star captions the photo, "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

