The MixtapE! Presents Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Ariana Grande is a woman of her word.

After sending fans into a tailspin in mid-October with a tweet that read, "i can't wait to give u my album this month," she went ahead and did just that. With only a day to spare, the superstar dropped Positions, her sixth studio album, on Friday, Oct. 30, leaving us with plenty to decode as we head into November.

Of course, she wasn't the only one to get in on the fun. And, as always, we've got some favorites. These are our picks for the best of the week's best.