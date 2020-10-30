Khloe K COVID-19Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonGwen & BlakePeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

See Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and More Daytime Hosts' Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costumes

No one seems to love Halloween quite like daytime talk show hosts. From the Today team to Kelly Ripa and Drew Barrymore, see every costume that spooking and delighting audiences this year.

Finally, something to celebrate!

From Kelly Ripa to Tamron Hall to the Today show, TV hosts have delighted fans with expertly crafted, creative and often nostalgic costumes over the years, and thankfully, this year was no exception.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Kelly and Live! With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest debuted on their show looks inspired by Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, channeled characters from Schitt's Creek and The Mandalorian and even put a literal spin on the NBA Bubble.

The Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush HagerSheinelle JonesDylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Craig Melvin proved Broadway may be closed, but its favorite shows live on with their Hamilton, Wicked, Cats and Chicago inspired costumes.

Over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to first responders working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic by dresses up like a superhero nurse.

And on The Tamron Hall Show, the host sported three different costumes inspired by Diana Ross.

See photos of TV hosts in their 2020 Halloween costumes.

ABC
Live! With Kelly and Ryan: Tiger King

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest pay homage to Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

ABC
Live! With Kelly and Ryan: The Mandalorian

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa take on the hit Star Wars series.

ABC
Live! With Kelly and Ryan: The NBA Bubble

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest portray the "NBA Bubble."

ABC
Live! With Kelly and Ryan: Schitt's Creek

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest channel Moira and David Rose.

NBC
Today Show Hosts: Broadway Characters

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appear as Elphaba and Glinda from WickedAl Roker and Craig Melvin appear as King George III and Alexander Hamilton from HamiltonJenna Bush Hager appears as Grizabella from Cats and Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer appear as Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from Chicago.

NBC NEWS / TODAY
Today Show Hosts: Broadway Characters

Savannah Guthrie appears as Elphaba from Wicked.

NBC NEWS / TODAY
Today Show Hosts: Broadway Characters

Al Roker and Craig Melvin appear as King George III and Alexander Hamilton from Hamilton.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres: Superhero nurse

The talk show host paid tribute to the medical workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summerdale Productions / Walt Disney Television
Tamron Hall: Diana Ross

The TV host channels the pop queen.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Gooses! Geeses! Carrie Ann InabaSharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood appear as Willy Wonka, Veruca Salt and Violet Beauregarde from the iconic 1971 film. Eve also appears as Mike Teavee.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Carrie Ann Inaba appears as Willy Wonka.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Sharon Osbourne appears as Veruca Salt.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Eve appear as Mike Teavee.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Sheryl Underwood appear as Violet Beauregarde.

CBS Television Distribution
Drew Barrymore: Glinda the Good Witch

The actress-turned-talk show host transformed into the Wizard of Oz character for her Halloween show and surprised a single mom with a $10,000 donation to her non-profit group.

