Chelsea Houska Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 10 Seasons

After 10 seasons, Chelsea Houska is bidding farewell to Teen Mom 2.

The 30-year-old, who has starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011, is leaving at the end of the current 10th season, a source confirmed to E! News. While Chelsea has not commented publicly on her upcoming departure, her father Randy Houska seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, "Well kids, that's a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2."

"What's next?" he continued. "Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side."

Since the show's premiere, viewers have followed along from a front-row seat as Chelsea raised her now-10-year-old daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind, met and eventually married Cole DeBoer and became a mom times three with the births of son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2.

While her departure might be sad news for fans, the reality star has much to look forward to as she's currently expecting her fourth child—another baby girl—and building her dream home.