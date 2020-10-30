See Kim Kardashian & Kids' Tiger King-Themed Halloween Costumes

Related : Funniest Kardashian-Jenner Costume Moments

Kim Kardashian's 2020 Halloween costume is bound to impress all you cool cats and kittens!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 29 with a series of photos showing her all dressed up as Tiger King's Carole Baskin, while her longtime BFF Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban took on the role of Joe Exotic.

The pair was joined by all four of Kim and Kanye West's kids—7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 17-month-old Psalm—who were the tigers to their mom's Big Cat Rescue, donning elaborate face paint and adorable onesies.

"Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers," Kim captioned the snapshots, which even featured an animal cage in the background.

The KKW Beauty mogul also shared a number of Instagram Stories, including a video of her and North playfully singing the viral TikTok song inspired by Tiger King that's set to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."