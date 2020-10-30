Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Joshua Kushner’s Love Story

Related : What Christian Siriano & Karlie Kloss Bring to "Project Runway"

Baby Klossy is on the way! Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are expecting their first child together, according to multiple outlets.

The model just celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Joshua, who is the brother of Jared Kushner and brother-in-law of Ivanka Trump. Karlie wrote on Instagram on Oct. 18, "I fall more in love with you every day." And Joshua commemorated the anniversary by writing, "i pinch myself every day."

Karlie and Joshua tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in New York back in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement lasting three months, with the bride donning a stunning cut-out Dior gown.

Their wedding festivities continued with a second party in Wyoming in 2019. They welcomed guests Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (who are also new to the whole parenting game with 2-month-old daughter Daisy).

More recently, Karlie shared a casual pic of herself sending in her notarized ballot ahead of Election Day, which earned her praise from Natalie Portman, Tory Burch, Erin Foster, Christian Siriano and more famous friends.