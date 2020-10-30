How Heidi Klum Became the Queen of Halloween

"When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me."
Heidi Klum wasn't lying when she described her feelings towards the scariest day of the year during a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. For the last two decades, the model has capitalized on that opportunity in a big way by hosting an annual gathering for Hollywood's elite ghouls and gals. And thanks to her jaw-dropping costumes, each one more intricate than the last, she's secured herself the undisputed title of Queen of Halloween.
"By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow. And it's worked because, over the years, people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes," the America's Got Talent judge explained. "The party has become almost legendary. It's epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday, too."
In any other year, Klum would likely be putting the finishing touches on this holiday's big reveal right about now—an idea she'd no doubt have been working on since the minute her party ended back in the wee hours of Nov. 1. And yet, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this is no ordinary year. Like the rest of 2020, Klum's Halloween is going to look a little bit different.
"For the first year in a long time I am not hosting my annual party," she told THR in late October, "but that does not mean that we can't be creative and celebrate." To that end, she shared that her plans for All Hallows' Eve will involve a marathon of classic horror films, festive family projects and, of course, a costume reveal on social media.
"What is most important is to spend time with family and do fun projects together," Klum said. "As my good friend and makeup artist Bill Corso said, 'A little powder and a little paint makes you what you ain't,' so let's all powder, paint, stay safe and escape."
While we wait to see what Klum has safely up her sleeve this year, take a look back at every costume she's rocked since hosting her first party all the way back in 2000!